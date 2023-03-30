Next Saturday the IRS is offering free walk-in tax help at its Taxpayer Assistance Center at 57-07 Junction Blvd. in Elmhurst from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People interested in the April 8 program will receive face-to-face help from IRS employees, according to IRS spokesman Robert Marvin.
The TACs are typically open Mondays to Fridays, but the special Saturday openings are when customers can make inquiries about a tax bill, receive an audit and aid to resolve a tax problem without an appointment.
The acting IRS commissioner, Doug O’Donnell, is very thrilled about the program.
“We’re very excited to offer these additional hours to help people get the services they need because we understand some can’t visit us during the week,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “As always, we encourage everyone to first check IRS.gov for information about these special openings before traveling to an office. They may even find an online resource to resolve their tax concern.”
IRS employees won’t be providing tax preparation; however, information about free options will be shared.
People who go to one of the TACs should come prepared with a government-issued photo identification; a Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number; IRS letters or notices or related notices; a second form of identification; and a copy of their tax return for the year in question.
People should be ready to provide IRS staff with a current mailing address and their bank account information for a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.
For more information on the Saturday walk-in service visit irs.gov/help/irs-face-to-face-saturday-help.
The service will also be provided April 8 on the first floor at 2 MetroTech in Brooklyn. It will come back to Brooklyn once again on May 13, and will also be at 130 South Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo and at 21-16 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. in Harlem.
For information regarding other tax needs visit irs.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.