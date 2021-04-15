All New York City children in kindergarten through 12th grade will get to enroll in Summer Rising, a new program officials said will be “student-centered, experiential, academically rigorous and culturally responsive and sustaining.”
Applications for in-person K-8 programs will open on April 26, and families can sign up online at bit.ly/3tmQfyn. Kindergarten and elementary school students will participate in a five-day a week program for seven weeks. Students with 12-month individual education programs will participate in a five-day program for six weeks. Middle school students will participate in a four-day program for six weeks, and high school students will participate in a five-week program with tailored scheduling to meet their needs. High school students also will have the opportunity to join in the Summer Youth Employment Program and the Public Schools Athletic League.
Mayor de Blasio said in announcing the program that it will “combin[e] academics and cultural enrichment for the best summer yet.” Further details are available at on.nyc.gov/2Q35uy3.
