Keeping true to its mission of assisting and promoting the borough’s small businesses, the Queens Chamber of Commerce is holding several free online seminars in coming weeks to aid the entrepreneur.
“Financial Business Planning: Adapting to Changing Business Environments” will be held Thursday, Feb. 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Topics to be covered include how to prepare business financial statements, sharing resources related to legal assistance and personal finance and much more.
“Financing Your Business” is set for 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9. It will address such things as utilizing a business plan, financing options and resources for start-ups.
Similar seminars will be held in Spanish.
Dates and times for all are listed at queenschamber.org. Others coming up include “Social Media Branding and Management” (Feb. 12); “Identifying Phishing & Business Email Compromise Attacks” (Feb. 17); and “Managing and Coaching the Problematic Employee” (Feb. 19). The chamber also offers seminars on Paycheck Protection Program loans. Call (718) 898-8500 or email at info@queenschamber.org.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
