This summer, Queens Theatre is bringing communities together with dance, music and more from here at home and across the globe with performances on a new stage in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
The stage is located yards away from the theatre at 14 United Nations Ave. South in Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
The summer shows kicked off last weekend, but will continue through early August:
• Orchestra of St. Luke’s on July 22 at 7:30 p.m.;
• Calpulli Mexican Dance Festival on July 24 at 6:00 p.m., and August 5, 6 and 7 at 7:30 p.m.;
• Queens Dance Party by Queensboro Dance Festival featuring Michael Thomas Quintet on July 27 at 7:30 p.m.;
• Motherland Dances on July 29 at 7:30 p.m.; and
• Queens Dance Party by Queensboro Dance Festival featuring Os Clavlitos on Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
All performances are free, but advance registration online is required at queenstheatre.org.
