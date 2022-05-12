A program to help small business owners and homeowners avoid violations and penalties is back for this month.
The No-Penalty Business Accessory Sign Inspection Program and the No-Penalty Deck and Retaining Wall Inspection Program will give small business owners, homeowners and other property owners throughout the city assurance about the condition of their properties while also providing guidance on proper maintenance.
Participants may call 311 through May 31 to receive a free inspection by the city Department of Buildings to determine whether outdoor structures are in good condition with no visibly apparent violating conditions, the Mayor’s Office announced in a release.
Following the inspection, the DOB will connect with property owners to discuss findings. If unsafe conditions are found, it will provide guidance on issues that need to be fixed without issuing any violations or penalties, allowing owners the opportunity to make repairs and ensure the safety of their property.
The free, visual inspection by a DOB inspector can address any accessory business sign, deck, porch or retaining wall.
If, after an inspection, the outdoor structures are found to be in an unsafe condition, but repairs are made promptly, no penalties will be issued.
Weather, age and improper installation can cause outdoor structures to weaken and deteriorate over time.
By law, property owners in the city are required to properly maintain their buildings — including outdoor structures — in a safe and code-compliant condition.
The annual no-penalty program was first launched in 2005. In 2020, the DOB launched its first-ever No-Penalty Business Accessory Sign Inspection Program.
“Government is most effective when we bring services directly to the people, and these initiatives keep New Yorkers safe by doing exactly that,” said Mayor Adams in a prepared statement.
“We want to identify issues before they become safety hazards, and we are doing that by partnering with small business and property owners instead of penalizing them.”
