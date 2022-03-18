The NYPD’s Patrol Borough Queens South Community Affairs Unit, in conjunction with the 107th Precinct and the Brooklyn Cancer Service Program, is hosting breast cancer screenings as part of Women’s History Month on March 22.
A mobile mammography van will to provide the screenings for women 40 and older who have not had a mammogram in the past year. The event will be held at the Electchester Shopping Center between Jewel and 71st Avenues, according to PBQS. All insurance plans are accepted and copays and deductibles will be waived. To RSVP for an appointment call (646) 415-7932. For more information, contact Det. Tanya Duhaney at (646) 246-8292.
