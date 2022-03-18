New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with scattered thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.