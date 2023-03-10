It’s tax season and the IRS is there to provide free help throughout New York starting now to May 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its Taxpayer Assistance Centers.
One of its three locations this weekend is at 57-07 Junction Blvd in Elmhurst.
Services will also be provided on the first floor at 2 Metro Tech in Brooklyn and 290 Broadway in Manhattan.
People do not have to make an appointment and they will receive face-to-face help from IRS employees, according to IRS spokesman Robert Marvin.
The centers are typically open Monday to Friday, but during filing season there are special Saturday openings when walk-ins are accepted and can make inquiries about a tax bill, receive an IRS audit and aid to resolve a tax problem. Employees, won’t be providing tax preparation, however, information will be shared about free options.
People should come prepared with a government issued photo identification; a Social Security card or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number; any IRS letters or notices or related notices; a second form of identification; and a copy of the tax return for the year in question.
In addition, people should be ready to provide IRS staff with their current mailing address and proof of bank account information for a tax return to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit.
For more information on the Saturday walk-in service visit
irs.gov/help/irs-face-to-face-saturday-help.
The next Saturday opening will be at the Elmhurst and Brooklyn sites on April 8. The service will return once more on May 13 at 130 South Elmwood Ave. in Buffalo, 2116 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. in Harlem and once again to the same Brooklyn site at 2 Metro Tech.
For information regarding other tax needs visit irs.gov.
The acting IRS commissioner, Doug O’Donnell, said the agency was “very excited to offer these additional hours ... because we understand some can’t visit us during the week ... We encourage everyone to first check IRS.gov for information about these special openings before traveling to an office. They may even find an online resource to resolve their tax concern.”
