A bill submitted by outgoing City Councilman Ben Kallos (D-Manhattan) would require residential landlords with more than 10 units to provide free internet; and would require the city to subsidize some landlords’ conversions.
Kallos’ bill was referred to the Committee on Housing and Buildings on Oct. 7. It would require all new housing to be constructed with internet access, and all existing housing to receive broadband internet within three years.
While noting utilities are defined and regulated by state and federal government, he said, “to most New Yorkers, what makes something a utility is whether it comes with your apartment ...” On his website, Kallos linked the lack of internet availability to the Covid-19 pandemic. He said people needed to use the internet to schedule or find vaccine appointments.
“[T]his pandemic has shown that the internet is now a necessity,” he said.
The city would offer funds to landlords “subject to appropriation” with projected city budget deficits of between $4 and $5 billion for at least three years out.
— Michael Gannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.