Families and individuals of all ages are invited to honor the rich history and traditions of African-American culture via a range of free Juneteenth activities in Flushing next Saturday, June 17, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Quinta Felton, a Brooklyn-based creative and digital arts teacher, will kick off the event at the Lewis Latimer House Museum with a poetry and digital storytelling workshop at which participants will learn to bring their work to life through a free online coding program.
Shanice Figeroux, a self-taught artist from South Jamaica, will lead a tribal body paint session, in which she hopes to inspire guests to learn more about the Ainkgra symbols from the Bono people of Ghana.
The Fanike! African Dance Troupe, which is based in Springfield Gardens and touring throughout the borough, will lead a drum-and-dance workshop. Guests will learn traditional West African movements and rhythms.
Closing out the festivities at the museum is Reiki master Erica Thomas Collier, a multi-generational community healer who uses her healing touch at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and will offer a self-care workshop to promote stress reduction and relaxation.
Reiki is an Eastern practice of placing one’s hand lightly or just above a person with the goal of directing energy to help facilitate the individual’s healing response.
Ran Yan, who serves as the executive director at the museum, is looking forward to the Juneteenth celebration.
“By holding this annual event, we aim to honor the contributions of African Americans to American history and provide an opportunity for community members to come together and celebrate the richness of African-American culture,” Yan said in a statement.
The Latimer House is located at 34-41 137 St. and tickets are available online at celebratejuneteenth2023.eventbrite.com/.
