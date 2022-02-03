The city is offering have free anti-viral pills delivered to patients’ homes for city residents who have contracted the illness.
Mayor Adams made the announcement Sunday joined by city health officials at a press conference at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.
The pills are available for free, same-day, at-home delivery through the Health Department’s pharmacy partner, Alto Pharmacy. City health officials said both oral anti-viral pills and monoclonal antibodies have been proven to be effective at reducing severe outcomes, including hospitalization and death, and are available for those who test positive for Covid-19 and exhibit mild to moderate symptoms.
“Not only is New York City winning in the fight against Covid-19, but we are bringing even more help right to New Yorkers’ front doors to continue beating this pandemic,” Adams said in a press release. “We’re ... offering high-risk New Yorkers, free, at-home delivery of Covid-19 anti-viral pills to prevent serious illness and keep people out of the hospital. I urge all eligible New Yorkers to take advantage of this service, and for every New Yorker to stay up to date with their vaccines and boosters. This is about saving lives and getting our city moving again.”
Dr. Ted Long, senior vice president of ambulatory care and population health at New York City Health + Hospitals and NYC Test & Trace Corps executive director, said he has been longing for a Covid pill for two years.
“Today, that day is finally here — and we’ll even deliver that pill to your home to remove all barriers to New Yorkers getting this life-saving treatment,” Long said.
Because of a limited supply, the pills are being prioritized for those who have tested positive and are at a higher risk for severe illness.
New Yorkers who test positive can call (212) COVID19 (268-4319) to be connected to NYC Health + Hospitals Virus ExpressCare personnel.
The pills and other Covid-19 treatments and services are available to city residents regardless of a patient’s ability to pay for treatment or an individual’s immigration status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.