The New York Blood Center is giving donors the chance to get free antibody testing for the entire month of February.
Those who test positive for antibodies, if they also had symptoms of Covid-19, might be able to donate convalescent plasma, which can be used to treat patients with the virus.
Convalescent plasma treatment uses a donor’s antibodies to help clear the virus more rapidly and help decrease the need for ICU beds and ventilators. Each donation can be used to treat two to three patients struggling with severe cases.
Those with fever or other symptoms of Covid-19, including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; who had close contact with someone diagnosed with or suspected of having Covid-19 in the last 14 days; or who have been diagnosed with or suspected of having it (until 28 days after the illness has resolved) are asked not to donate.
The blood center does not test for the coronavirus.
Donations are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling 1 (800) 933-2566 or visiting nybc.org.
