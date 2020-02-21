Free ‘Beatles’ concert Feb. 22

It’s been 50 years — can you believe it?! — since The Beatles broke up, 40 years since John was slain and 19 years since George succumbed to cancer. But the Fab Four’s music lives on, and will again on Saturday, Feb. 22, during a free concert at which a splendid time is guaranteed for all.

The show will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery in East Elmhurst, which has held a concert featuring the music of The Beatles for the past five years. Nationally and internationally recognized lead performers Olga Turkina on violin and Phillipp Petkov on piano will be supported by three other remarkable talents on viola, bass and French horn, performing a playlist of hits that will transport the audience back to when the boys first arrived in the USA and what they did as their work evolved. Expect favorites such as “Help,” “Hello Goodbye,” “Penny Lane” and “A Day in the Life” — completed by “Hey Jude” with the audience singing along.