Free ‘Beatles’ concert Feb. 22

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:30 am

It’s been 50 years — can you believe it?! — since The Beatles broke up, 40 years since John was slain and 19 years since George succumbed to cancer. But the Fab Four’s music lives on, and will again on Saturday, Feb. 22, during a free concert at which a splendid time is guaranteed for all.

The show will be held at St. Michael’s Cemetery in East Elmhurst, which has held a concert featuring the music of The Beatles for the past five years. Nationally and internationally recognized lead performers Olga Turkina on violin and Phillipp Petkov on piano will be supported by three other remarkable talents on viola, bass and French horn, performing a playlist of hits that will transport the audience back to when the boys first arrived in the USA and what they did as their work evolved. Expect favorites such as “Help,” “Hello Goodbye,” “Penny Lane” and “A Day in the Life” — completed by “Hey Jude” with the audience singing along.

St. Michael’s Cemetery, at 72-02 Astoria Blvd. South, has served the needs of families since 1852. All are welcome to celebrate the music that defined a generation at the free show. For additional information, call Ed Horn at St. Michael’s at (718) 278 3240.

