As the number of positive Omicron-fueled Covid cases surges in New York state, Gov. Hochul signed a bill Tuesday that will enshrine protections for the mentally disabled during hospitalization into law.
The new law, introduced by state Sen. Joe Adabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and in the Assembly by Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), prevents New York hospitals from establishing any rules in response to a pandemic or state disaster emergency that separate the mentally disabled, who are unable to describe their medical condition, from an essential support person to accompany them for the duration of their hospitalization.
The issue was brought to light by a Middle Village family, whose son Fred D’Amico, a 30-year-old man with severe Asperger’s, died from Covid in the hospital after his parents were not permitted to accompany him to make decisions on his behalf.
“The D’Amico family has fought hard to make sure that no other family goes through the pain they felt when they lost Fred because no one was allowed to be with him when he entered the hospital in 2020. I want to thank Gov. Hochul for signing this important piece of legislation into law,” Addabbo said in a statement.
Fred’s mother, Maria D’Amico, said she burst into tears when she heard news of the bill’s passage.
“Nobody else is going to die in the hospital alone like my son Freddy,” she said.
Gov. Hochul signed the bill into law along with a suite of other legislation protecting people with disabilities.
“People with disabilities are a crucial part of our New York family and deserve to be treated with dignity and respect,” she said in a statement. “The bills I’m signing into law today will ensure people with disabilities are supported in health care, employment and beyond. Working together, we’ll make sure our recovery from the pandemic includes every single New Yorker.”
Though Hochul has not announced shutdown measures to combat the current case surge, in the event that she calls another state of emergency, hospitals will not legally be able turn away parents like the D’Amicos.
Rules preventing guardians and caregivers from accompanying those with disabilities during hospitalization followed at many medical centers across the state from a law former Gov. Cuomo enacted at the beginning of the Covid crisis that gave hospitals broad authority to establish regulations in response to a pandemic without fear of certain forms of liability.
Even though Cuomo ended the state of emergency and executive orders that modified laws for hospitals this past June, advocates found that some hospital staff continued to turn guardians away at the hospital entrance seemingly unaware that they were no longer allowed to do so under state law.
Connie Altamirano, a community advocate who took on the role of communicating for the D’Amico family and pushing for the passage of Freds’s Law, said she fielded over a hundred calls from family members whom hospitals were trying to prevent from taking care of their disabled loved ones.
Altamirano personally helped those families to get their essential support person into the hospital to advocate for a family member with disabilities.
“After hearing from the D’Amico family and what they went through, I didn’t want another family to go through this. It wasn’t gonna happen in my state or it wasn’t gonna happen on my watch,” Altamirano said. “So when I took this case, it was a commitment to every disabled person out there or senior [with dementia].”
But with passage of the new law, Altamirano hopes that families will learn their rights and advocate for themselves as well. Addabbo told the Chronicle that people who find themselves in the same situation can call their representative or the Governor’s Office to ensure that the state enforces the rights of patients with disabilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.