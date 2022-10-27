Brother Christopher Fishkin, a member of the Catholic Franciscan order, grew up in Briarwood, about as far as one can from rural roadways.
But his experience of living in the country years ago planted the seeds of his effort to protect cyclists and scooter riders along Queens Boulevard and in the rest of the big city in his Bring the Light Campaign.
Fishkin is from a Jewish family and converted to Catholicism more than 20 years ago; but he still wears a yarmulke along with the traditional clothing of his order.
“I call myself a Hebrew Catholic,” he said in a recent interview. In his itinerant life he has lived and pursued his faith and training from Massachusetts to Hawaii, and hopes to one day become a priest.
Upon returning home recently to care for his mother in Briarwood, he took notice of the seemingly endless parade of cyclists, bikers, e-bikers and scooter operators who move about at night either without lights on their vehicles or while simply not using them.
“I think they believe if they can see you, you can see them,” he said. “And that is just not the case. It’s in Briarwood, Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, all along Queens Boulevard.”
His website, bringthelightcampaign.com, is less than two weeks old. He has posted links to government agencies that monitor data on things like cycling injuries and deaths and the cost in both dollars and suffering that such accidents cause.
He also has posted his organization’s email address, helpbringthelight@gmail.com, seeking people’s ideas on how to raise awareness of the tremendous benefits of simple lights.
“And right now running red lights and riding on the sidewalk aren’t even in my jurisdiction,” he told the Chronicle in a sitdown interview on Oct. 15.
But since then, those topics too are now up for discussion on his website.
This is not the first time Fishkin has spearheaded such an effort.
He was assisting monks at a rural monastery a few years ago when he realized that he would drive past people who were walking along poorly lit roads at dusk or after nightfall, people he almost did not see, and who he thought didn’t realize that they were difficult for a driver to notice.
“I went to ACE Hardware and I bought some small lights for about 50 cents apiece,” Fishkin said. “I would stop and give them to people.”
Fishkin believes more lights would benefit not only riders and drivers but pedestrians as well, citing the number of people who get injured when they make even a slight change of direction or stop, unaware that a cyclist or another rider is coming up behind them.
“People get hurt,” he said.
In recent weeks he has reached out to civic leaders as well as the Office of Queens Borough President Donovan Richards.
“I’d like to get the community involved,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.