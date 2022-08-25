At long last, the highly anticipated Francis Lewis High School annex will be in operation at the start of this school year, the School Construction Authority told the Chronicle this week.
The project was initially proposed back in February 2017 in order to address the school’s massive overcrowding problem: In 2019, Francis Lewis High School was at 200 percent capacity, and, at the time, was considered the most overcrowded high school in all of New York City.
The annex will help alleviate the problem, adding 555 seats to the nearly 4,500-student school. It will include 18 new classrooms, a greenhouse, a science lab, a culinary arts room, locker rooms and additional multipurpose space.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held in June 2019. At the time, the Chronicle reported that the annex was expected to cost $45.475 million. SCA records show that that estimation later went up to about $62.982 million. As of the end of June, however, approximately $52.77 million had been put toward the upgrade.
Former Councilman Peter Koo had been involved in making the expansion a reality from the beginning. When the project was funded, his office allocated $750,000 for it.
His successor, Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), is excited by the prospect.
“The opening of this annex will add desperately needed classroom seats to one of the most sought-after schools in Queens,” Ung said in a statement. “It will not only provide much-needed relief to the overcrowding experienced by the nearly 4,500 students who attend Francis Lewis, but also offer them expanded educational opportunities with new spaces dedicated to enhancing the school’s STEM curriculum.”
The annex had been expected to open at the beginning of last school year. The SCA attributes the one-year delay to the agency’s “pause” at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.
