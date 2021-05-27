Success Academy, one of the largest public charter school network’s in New York City, will have its own middle school building in August for its students in Southeast Queens.
The school will open its doors to 250 fifth- and sixth-graders, according to the academy’s founder and CEO, Eva Moskowitz.
“We’re grateful the mayor has done the right thing by kids and families,” said Moskowitz. “Success Academy families were tenacious in their advocacy, and we appreciate the support of Congressman [Gregory] Meeks and the Queens delegation in securing this new educational home.”
Previously, the school had been slated to share a building space with students at IS 238 in Hollis and the school had initially been called SA Hollis Middle School, according to Moskowitz.
The school will now go by Success Academy Ozone Park Middle School. The former Our Lady’s Catholic Academy is located at 109-55 128 St. and measures 45,430 square-feet.
“Our on-campus school will return Aug. 2,” said SA spokeswoman Ann Powell. “Last year was the first year it opened as a middle school, but we were never got to occupy the building because Success Academy has been remote for all of the school year.”
The IS 238 site was a temporary co-location that was granted as the academy spent four years working with the Mayor’s Office to find a building, according to Powell.
“Our middle schools go from grade five to grade eight,” said Powell. “We anticipated the [city’s Department of Education] needed more time, but that initially fell through.”
As the students age into higher grades, the academy will have a lottery for new fifth- and sixth-grade students, as well as high schoolers.
“At Success Academy you are guaranteed a seat from kindergarten through 12th grade,” according to Powell. “We accept new students from kindergarten through grade four, but we don’t accept new students after grade four.”
Parents of fourth-graders in nearby academies in the network are eligible to apply to the school.
The news about the building comes the same day that Mayor de Blasio announced that schools would fully reopen for in-person sessions in September without remote options or Covid-related accommodations for teachers because test-positivity rates are at 1.13 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.