Democrats in the 37th Assembly District have four choices in the June 28 primary. The district includes all or parts of Hunters Point, Long Island City, Maspeth, Ridgewood, Sunnyside and Woodside.
The winner will not face a Republican challenger in November and will replace retiring Assemblywoman Cathy Nolan (D-Long Island City).
Juan Ardila, a community activist and former Department of Education employee, bills himself as the only progressive in the race, and touted the support he has from party officials and organized labor.
“We have support across the spectrum from both ends of the Democratic Party,” he said. He also will run on the Working Families Party line in November.
Ardila said he is running on a platform of climate, housing and healthcare. His public safety platform includes efforts to stem the flow of illegal guns coming into the state and addressing matters such as poverty, mental illness and substance abuse. He also will push for mandatory firearm insurance legislation.
He also supports the New York Health Act which would, if passed, create single-payer insurance.
Brent O’Leary describes himself as an FDR Democrat.
“Blue collar values, white collar experience,” said the international finance lawyer. “The big difference between me and the other candidates is, one, my 10 years of community service.”
O’Leary agrees with many of the bail reforms that were passed in 2019, but he said public safety is the number one issue raised by voters he meets.
He does favor a return of cash bail in the case of violent crimes and hate crimes, as well as a judge’s discretion to assess a defendant’s danger to the community. He supports universal healthcare.
O’Leary also touts knowledge of law, finance and negotiations.
“Which I think are the skills needed in Albany to deliver for the community.”
Jim Magee also says public safety is the one subject most mentioned when he is knocking on doors.
“Bail reform is the big reason I’m running,” said Magee, a married father of two.
“I’m a defense attorney. I’m a former prosecutor. I worked on a panel of private attorneys in the city that represented poor defendants when the public defender had a conflict.”
He says bail reform has all but eliminated prosecution of misdemeanors and enrollment in diversion and substance abuse programs.
“The results? You see it on the subways. On the streets and with fentanyl overdoses ... I think those statutes were written by people who don’t practice in court.”
On eduction he wants far more emphasis on reading and literacy in grades 1 through 3.
Johanna Carmona is a former top staffer to Nolan, beginning as a volunteer and working her way up to the assemblywoman’s Hispanic community liaison.
Now an attorney, she also has Nolan’s endorsement
“I often hear ‘You are the one person with attachment to this community,’” she said, adding that some voters remember her as a small child.
“I love the area, the local groups and the needs of this community,” Carmona told the Chronicle. “That’s why I’m the best person to send to Albany.”
On public safety, she wants stronger enforcement of gun laws. She also touts her experience of improving police-community relations as a member of the 108th Precinct Community Council.
She is a supporter of universal healthcare, and, as the daughter of a disabled mother, is a strong advocate for rights of the disabled.
