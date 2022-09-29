Four individuals, two of whom are teenagers, were shot Tuesday night in London Planetree Park in Ozone Park.
Police responded to a call at Atlantic Avenue and 88th Street where the four males, ages 15, 16, 20 and 32, were shot inside the park’s handball court, according to authorities.
The two teens were transported to Long Island Jewish Medical Center and the other two to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
All were in stable condition.
There were no arrests by press time and the investigation is ongoing, say police.
The suspects likely fled westbound on 95th Avenue in a black Mercedes Benz or BMW with no front license plate, according to the Citizen app, where one user captured a victim being wheeled out of the park on a stretcher as a crowd observed.
Citizen also stated that there were three men in the getaway vehicle.
Some reports claim that the four people shot were innocent bystanders and that at least 20 shots were fired in total.
Sam Esposito, president of the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, heard a commotion from his home on 87th Street.
“I came out of my house, and all of a sudden, all these people are running, like, for their lives,” said Esposito.
“And I’m like, ‘What the hell is going on?’ The kids were crying and the parents were crying. I didn’t know what happened.”
He said he raced to the park and saw the four victims.
“It’s heartbreaking cause it’s in a park,” Esposito added.
He said the civic will be calling for cameras to be installed around the park now.
The block association held a press conference back in May following two shootings in the course of nine days in the area, one of which left a mother shot dead in the doorway of her home on 109th Avenue.
Esposito then called on action from elected leaders and the NYPD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.