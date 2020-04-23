Four Council members, including three from Queens, are calling for a temporary closure of the city’s transit system for at least one week of deep cleaning amidst the coronavirus crisis.
Councilmen Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), Peter Koo (D-Flushing), Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park) and Mark Gjonaj (D-Bronx) believe the system is a primary contributor to the spread of COVID-19.
“MTA employees are going to work every day with woefully inadequate personal protective equipment,” a letter they issued says. “They are given one mask and one pair of gloves for an entire week while continuing to work among the filth of the subway tunnels.”
The letter also says a recent study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology notes a possible correlation between subway ridership and new cases of the virus, with the exponential growth of infections only slowing after a massive decline in ridership.
The four lawmakers want a closure for deep cleaning of trains, buses and stations. “During that time, the city and state should partner with for-hire vehicle services to provide rides to essential workers,” they said.
Holden and Koo are members of the Council’s Transportation Committee.
Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), also a member of the committee, is not in favor of a shutdown, a spokesperson told the Chronicle.
The MTA opposes the idea of a shutdown.
“What these council members don’t realize is that shutting down mass transit during this unprecedented crisis would be dangerous and could lead to even more deaths,” spokesperson Shams Tarek said.
Tarek said with subway ridership down more than 90 percent, the system is “making it possible for doctors, nurses, first responders, grocery and pharmacy workers, and other essential personnel to get to work and save lives,” adding that the MTA has “led the nation” in efforts to protect employees and customers, even providing hundreds of thousands of masks to the workforce before the CDC recommended it.
TWU President John Samuelsen, speaking last Tuesday on WOR Radio before the letter was issued, said, “I believe personally that if we shut down mass transit, the subway and bus system, that huge percentages of deaths higher than what we’ve had would have occurred.”
He added, “I think the system is absolutely vital to society, it’s so vital to, to New York, the fabric of New York — we would not have been able to get first responders to the front lines, we wouldn’t have food in some cases, we wouldn’t have food workers at work, we wouldn’t have nurses at hospitals, we wouldn’t have home aides taking care of our elderly, in houses, but not for the public transit system.”
The MTA added in an email that it has distributed millions of pieces of personal protective equipment, has disinfected more than 700 subway and commuter rail stations twice a day since March 11, has deployed a “temperature brigade” with testing locations for employees, has moved to rear-door boarding and blocking off of front rows of buses, and eliminating most person-to-person transactions to protect station agents and customers.
The agency has, however, seen at least 59 employees die of the virus since the crisis began. On Monday the MTA announced more than 5,000 employees have returned to work after quarantines.
The MTA said the MIT study “has been widely panned by transportation experts and watchers as junk science,” pointing to an April 17 Streetsblog.com story titled “That MIT Study About the Subway Causing COVID is Crap.” The story noted it was “not peer-reviewed, lack[s] proper modeling, and ... does not support any causation. It is more opinion that scientific research.”
Danny Pearlstein, policy and communications director for Riders Alliance, told the Chronicle the plan from the lawmakers is a “terrible idea. The transit system is moving close to a million essential workers every single day and it’s the only way to move those folks around and power our response to the pandemic. By shutting the transit system down New York would be giving up.”
The MTA, including the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North, will receive $3.8 billion in federal relief but Pearlstein said it’s not enough considering city riders make up 40 percent of transit users in the country but the agency received 15 percent of the federal aid. The MTA has asked for another $3.9 billion.
“The fact is we need substantially more help and we need it now,” MTA Chairman Pat Foye said in a video press conference last Thursday. “In the weeks since our first request, the crisis has dramatically worsened in New York, dwarfing our initial estimates of revenue loss.”
