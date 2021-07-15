The eagles have landed in Howard Beach.
Boy Scout Troop 139, of Howard Beach, held an Eagle Scout Ceremony in Lindenwood Gardens last Saturday.
Troop Leader Joseph Guzzo served as master of ceremonies honoring four Eagle Scouts. Michael Campisi, Matthew Temkin, Robert Klub Jr. and Ethan Quiles earned the highest rank in the Boy Scouts of America during a global pandemic.
Campisi’s Eagle Scout project was restoration work at Charles Park that included weeding and planting bushes in one area and scraping, sealing and painting two buildings.
Temkin designed and built six sturdy wood benches for the residents and guests at the Catholic Charities Howard Beach Senior Center.
Klub Jr. created a catchbasin over 100 feet long which will help to prevent the repeated flooding occurring at a dog park in Forest Park.
Quiles renovated the memorial at Charles Park by weeding around it, painting and repairing it and beautifying the surrounding bushes.
The ceremony began with the Scouts lighting candles symbolic of the three parts of the Scout Oath and the 12 points of the Scout Law. Then each inductee presented a pin to their parents and mentor. Scoutmaster Joseph Campisi presented the Scouts with their Eagle Scout Certificates.
During their speeches, each Scout shared personal experiences of his time in scouting.
The newly minted Eagle Scouts were joined by family, friends, fellow scouts and leaders including Juan Quiles, Jason Schneider, John Gugliemucci and Chris Flood.
Guests included state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), Assemblymember Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), Councilman Eric Ulrich (R-Ozone Park), Howard Beach Lindenwood Civic President Joann Ariola, former Troop 139 Leader Tom Mercatante and NYPD Officer Terryann Ferguson.
The guests expressed their appreciation to the Eagle Scouts for all they do for the community and presented each with a Certificate of Recognition.
