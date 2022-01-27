People across the country can now order rapid coronavirus tests at CovidTests.gov, according to the White House. The free do-it-yourself exams will ship to households within seven to 12 days via the Postal Service.
“The United States Postal Service is proud to fulfill its mission,” the USPS said on Twitter, “by delivering Covid test kits as part of this important public health initiative of the Biden Administration.”
Updates about any changes to the initiative will be provided on usps.com.
Testing is an important tool to mitigate the spread of Covid-19, according to the Biden administration, which said that half-a-billion kits were made available for Americans to order starting Jan. 19.
To ensure that each household can get up to four Covid-19 kits, the White House also launched a hotline people can call, 1 (800) 232-0233.
In addition, the administration has provided $10 billion from the American Rescue Plan to get tests to students, staff and teachers from kindergarten to high school and invested another $130 billion for the schools to do the testing.
The ARP funding covers $6 billion in testing for the uninsured and people in correctional facilities, shelters and mental health facilities.
The administration also announced that private health insurance companies will be required to cover at-home Covid-19 tests for free.
People living in multifamily buildings, with more than one unit per address, don’t have to worry about the limited supply of free tests, according to Dave Partenheimer, a USPS spokesman.
“Residential addresses known to have multiple units can order multiple tests,” said Partenheimer. “In some limited cases, addresses in multi-unit buildings where the units are not registered as separate addresses may not be recognized by the system. This might result in an issue placing an order.
“Individual units in these cases can still order 4 at-home tests. If you believe you are running into this multi-unit address issue, you can file a service request or call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) to get the issue fixed.”
To further reduce the spread of the coronavirus, 400 million N95 masks will be released to the public via pharmacies across the country from the Strategic National Stockpile, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. People will be able to get up to three free masks.
“Mask up and maximize your protection,” posted the HHS on its Twitter page.
The HHS also provided a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention link on how to best mask up: cdc.gov/coronavirus. The QR code above also links to instructions on how to use the N95 masks.
Pharmacies that participated in distributing the coronavirus vaccine such as Rite Aid, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens and Duane Reade, to name a few, are some of the places that people can go to for an N95 mask, according to the CDC.
N95 masks filter out at least 95 percent of airborne particles, according experts.
