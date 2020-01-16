Four days, four dead in western Queens

Western Queens saw an unusual number of fatalities over a four-day span within the last week, with twin infants dying along with one man who was shot and another who was shoved down a staircase, in three separate incidents.

The babies, 2 months old, were discovered by police who responded to a call to The Landing, a homeless shelter, at about 3:40 p.m. last Friday. The infants were in the building’s lobby, both unconscious and unresponsive, when officers arrived, according to the NYPD. They were taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where they were declared dead.

What caused the deaths of the boy and girl was not yet known at press time, and no arrests were made, police said. Published reports say the infants were living with their father in the shelter, located at 94-00 Ditmars Blvd. in East Elmhurst and that he discovered they were not breathing sometime after putting them in separate cribs for a nap. The reports said they died of cardiac arrest.

Then on Saturday, a 71-year-old man was mortally injured after allegedly being pushed down a flight of stairs off a stoop onto a sidewalk, in an attack caught on video. Edgar Moncayo, 71, was standing on the stoop at 32-42 102 St. in East Elmhurst, having a discussion with someone inside, when a man is seen shoving him. Moncayo flies down the stairs and lands on the sidwalk, lying there without moving. Two men exit the home, both stepping past the victim, before one, who appears to be the man who did the shoving, goes back to examine him. The longer version of the video that was posted online, apparently taken from a neighbor’s front-door camera and circulated widely on social media and among news outlets, ends after that.

Police responded to the scene at about 2:35 p.m. and discovered Moncayo on the sidewalk with trauma to his head. He was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and died the next day.

Police then arrested Alex Garces, 22, also of East Elmhurst. Garces was charged with both first- and second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault. He was arraigned Tuesday and ordered to return to court Jan. 17. Bail was set at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond, and the city Department of Correction said late Tuesday he was no longer being held.

Moncayo’s family said the victim was trying to collect $200 rent from Garces when he was shoved, according to the Daily News. Garces initially told police he was moving a mattress in the home when Moncayo slipped on it and fell, the paper said, a claim that “runs counter to [the] surveillance footage.”

Also on Monday in East Elmhurst, one man was killed and another wounded in an early-morning shooting. Police responded to a 911 call reporting the shooting outside 32-33 108 St. a little before 4 a.m. They discovered one man, 42, dead of a gunshot wound to the torso. Another man, 27, had been shot nearby and was taken by private means to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

The name of the dead man was still being withheld by press time pending family notification. Police said no arrests had been made and their investigation is ongoing.