Statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, two of the most important Founding Fathers of the United States of America, could be removed from City Hall as a new Racial Justice and Reconciliation Commission examines the history of racism and discrimination in New York, Mayor de Blasio said last Friday.
Several members of the City Council, including Speaker Corey Johnson (D-Manhattan), had requested that the Jefferson statue be taken down because he was a slave owner.
Asked about the written request on Friday, de Blasio said, according to a transcript provided by his office, “This is exactly the kind of thing that this new commission needs to examine. We’ve got to look at all of our history. To say the least, that’s a huge undertaking and it will happen in stages, but I think it is the time to evaluate the entire look and feel of the city and a commission that’s focused on justice and reconciliation can really think about a bigger approach to address our history in a constructive way.”
Later asked about Washington, also a slave owner, the mayor said that many people who have been seen as heroes have had profound contradictions, and that “I don’t know how anyone can fight against the colonial power for freedom and own a slave at the same time.”
De Blasio said he “does not have a foregone conclusion” about any specific people who will be examined by the new commission.
“This is the first time any city or state in America will actually examine our truth,” the mayor said. “By having a Racial Justice and Reconciliation Commission, we are saying officially, we want the truth to come out in the open, and then we want to work structurally to address the falsehoods and the pain and the injustice. We know from other parts of the world that, that led to transformation. It’s time for that to happen in America and let America’s greatest city lead the way.”
The commission is modeled after one set up in South Africa after the end of the racist apartheid system there. Its establishment was announced by de Blasio’s wife, first lady Chirlane McCray, who is African-American and will head the panel.
“This commission is designed to provide New Yorkers a platform to voice their experiences,” McCray said. “It will also promote social learning, collective introspection, and other measures to tear down the barriers to true equality. The commission will identify policy areas where discrimination exists, including employment, housing, criminal justice, environment, education, and health. New York City is the first major United States city or state to undergo a comprehensive truth and reconciliation process.”
She continued, “The commission will examine how the disease of racism has infected all facets of our lives in New York City, from the disruption of families, to the seizure of land and other hard earned assets, from the parade of humiliations that declare we are worthless human beings to the systems that thwart the ability to accumulate wealth, racism has shaped our everyday practices and policies and is reflected in our behaviors and our norms. Terms like institutional and structural racism do not do justice to their toll and suffering and the incredible waste of human potential.”
The panel will examine issues such as why minorities have suffered more from COVID-19 than white people have, and why minority communities generally are in poorer health, McCray said. It also will look at immigration.
“The work begins by admitting that, too often, we claim and perpetuate a story that is incomplete or simply not true,” McCray said.
Washington led the Revolution that freed the original 13 Colonies from British rule, presided over the Constitutional Convention that established the new nation’s founding document and served as the first president. He owned 124 slaves and managed 153 more. In his will he directed that his personal valet be freed upon his death and that the other slaves he owned be freed upon the death of his wife, Martha. A number of the slaves he owned were married to ones his wife owned, and he did not want their families to be split up.
Jefferson wrote the Declaration of Independence, adopted and published during the Revolutionary War, and served as the third president of the United States. He owned more than 700 slaves throughout his adult life. Historians widely believe he had several children with one of them, Sally Hemings, who was the half-sister of Jefferson’s wife, Martha, after she died. He freed a handful of slaves, including two of Hemings’ children, upon his death, and the other 130 he owned at the time were sold to pay off his estate’s debts.
Slavery would not be fully abolished until 1865, 90 years after the Revolutionary War began. The news that it had been ended would be announced in Texas, the last state to get the news, two months after the end of the Civil War, on June 19, known as Juneteenth. McCray announced the Racial Justice and Reconciliation Commission on that day, 155 years later.
One lawmaker who vehemently opposes the possibility of removing the Washington and Jefferson statues is Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village).
“Trying to erase history and apply the moral standards of today to 250 years ago is lunacy,” Holden said in an email. “Yes, we have many faults in our past, but where do we draw the line? Removing the statues of our founding fathers will end up dividing the city and the nation more than it will bring us together. This commission is just another example of the mayor’s political opportunism in promoting the first lady despite her past failures on numerous projects.”
