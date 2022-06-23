Foundation work has begun in earnest for an apartment building at 98-10 63 Road in Rego Park on land formerly belonging to Our Lady of the Angelus Church.
The tower of more than 20 stories is slated be completed in summer 2024 according to information posted at the job site. The developer, Chuang Heng Rego Park LLC, purchased the lot from the Diocese of Brooklyn in 2019.
Some concrete work has been done in the newly excavated crater, and heavy construction equipment is in place. A traffic lane on 63rd Road adjacent to the site has been blocked off by plastic barricades. Shortly after the sale, which coincided closely with plans to close the parish’s adjacent K-8 school, residents and members of Community Board 6 expressed concern about how an influx of residents at an apartment high-rise would impact infrastructure, including subway stations.
Community Board 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio told the Chronicle Tuesday that the board still has similar reservations. Gulluscio said the developers have not yet sat down to talk with area officials, though they are not required to as everything in their building plans are being carried out as of right under city ordinances.
“It’s always productive to have a developer connect with the community, with community concerns,” Gulluscio said. “That is what I would hope and wish for, even though it’s as of right.”
The Chronicle was unable to reach Chuang Heng Rego Park for comment.
