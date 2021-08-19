Judith Modrak’s sculpture “Endangered Fossils” was installed in Flushing Meadows Corona Park earlier this month, and she’s stopping by Aug. 21 to talk about her work.
“The project ponders the origin of the ecosystem we inhabit and our role in it,” Modrak said. The piece is part of the city’s Art in the Park series and will remain on display through April 2022.
The sculpture was inspired by the trilobites, brachiopods and crinoids who lived during the Devonian Period about 400 million years ago, the artist said. The artwork can be found between the Queens Museum and the Unisphere along the Avenue of the States.
Modrak will talk about her work, her influences and more Saturday at 1 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.