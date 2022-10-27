At 24, Republican Stefano Forte is trying to become the youngest person ever elected to the state Senate in his bid for Senate District 11.
Forte does not view his age as synonymous with inexperience, and cited his time refinancing houses, as an entrepreneur and in community service.
“Being young isn’t a disadvantage — it’s an advantage. I mean, James Monroe signed the Declaration of Independence when he was 18 years old. So I have a little bit of catching up to do,” he told the Chronicle. “There is no special qualification in order to go into public life and into public service. Public service is something that everyday citizens should be able to do.”
He added, “We talk about experience, we’ve got a whole bunch of really experienced statesmen and women up in Albany, and look at the mess that we’re in right now.”
This year’s chaotic state reapportionment process altered SD 11’s lines so that it includes College Point, Whitestone, Bay Terrace, Douglaston and Little Neck and, following the Grand Central Parkway, continues to Willets Point and parts of Astoria while also veering southeast to include Queens Village, Hollis and part of Jamaica. That put incumbent state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) out of the district. Facing a similar issue in SD 16, state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing), who lives in Forest Hills but has owned an apartment in Beechhurst since the 1980s, opted to run against Forte in SD 11.
Forte, who grew up in Astoria and lives with his parents in Fresh Meadows, is just outside SD 11. Asked about that, Forte said he intends to move either to College Point or Whitestone.
Repealing bail reform is the cornerstone of Forte’s campaign, along with a broader tough-on-crime approach.
“The house is on fire,” he said. “I understand that we need to go and we need to look at particulars, but we need to put out the fire before we before we go in and start looking at particulars.”
“The judges need to be able to get their discretion back — bottom line,” he continued. “We need to not paint with such a broad stroke. If somebody comes into a courtroom and is being accused of shoplifting — this is the first time this has ever happened — we understand that there are people that make mistakes in their life. But there are people out there that have been arrested for shoplifting hundreds of times. Those two people are very different from one another.”
Asked for his views on the state Legislature’s gun control package, which was passed this summer after the Supreme Court struck down a New York law that regulated the carrying of guns outside the home, Forte said, “The state Legislature’s response is toothless.”
“We’re still seeing shootings, there’s still crime all over the place,” he said. “At the end of the day, criminals are not going to obey our laws — it’s just not going to happen.”
“I believe in law-abiding citizens to be able to own firearms,” Forte continued. “I’m not an ideologue, where I believe that, you know, it should be totally and completely just the Wild West. But I do believe that when you have Albany coming and trying to legislate this, when they’re not tough on crime, they actually don’t want to fix the problem — that’s not a response. It was a botched response, in my opinion.”
Forte did not comment on his own views on abortion and reproductive rights. Noting that the state has already codified Roe v. Wade into law, and then some, he said, “They’re not going to come up in the state legislature. They’re just not.”
Forte was also adamant that critical race theory not be taught in schools. “It’s teaching one group that they are oppressed and another group that they are oppressors,” he said. “What that’s going to do is encourage certain students to go after other students.”
Similarly, he voiced vehement opposition to Drag Queen Story Hour, a program that hosts reading events designed to celebrate gender diversity. “That’s adult entertainment — if you enjoy that, God bless you, but it has no place in front of children. Full stop.”
