Though they corresponded with the last day of classes for New York City public schools, Tuesday night’s fireworks at Fort Totten were not in honor of students’ hard work.
Along with the Bayside Historical Society, the Queens Chamber of Commerce and the Department of Parks and Recreation, Councilmember Vickie Paladino’s office brought back Fourth of July fireworks for the first time since before the pandemic.
According to Paladino’s office, more than 10,000 people — many of whom donned red, white and blue — headed to Fort Totten to see the fireworks Tuesday night, a week ahead of Independence Day itself. The festivities also included live music, dancing and plenty more fun to be had.
“My top priority when I took office was to bring back the Fort Totten fireworks,” Paladino said in a tweet. “Although it didn’t happen my first year, my staff worked diligently and we were able to deliver them this year.” She added that fireworks will be back “every year from now on.”
At top center, Paladino poses for a photo with Bayside Historical Society President Paul DiBenedetto, left, and Queens Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Grech. At right, Paladino smiles with members of her staff and community members with fireworks to their backs.
— Sophie Krichevsky
