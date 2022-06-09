Built in 1862, Fort Totten, quite literally, existed before buildings had electricity, Owen Foote of the Department of Design and Construction noted at Monday’s Community Board 7 online meeting. Now, the Bayside landmark is due to get its first electrical upgrade since the system was first installed.
The roughly $40 million project will create a new, small building near the fort’s entrance to house its electrical system, unifying and providing service to the various buildings on the site.
“The idea was to get the buildings hooked up so they could get rid of the 160,000 generators that they keep putting on every building in there,” CB 7 Chair Gene Kelty explained Monday evening. “Now we’re gonna get one electrical service and make it a lot easier for everyone.”
The generators have been the short-term solution in lieu of an upgrade for the last five to seven years, Kelty estimated, although board member Joe Sweeney said the project was first requested 20 years ago.
At this point, several said, upgrading the system would not only be ideal, but is a “necessity,” and failing to do so, they said, would be a safety hazard.
“We’re doing a major upgrade to have reliable service, so we don’t have brownouts, blackouts, and a generator,” Foote added.
Though the plan still needs to be approved by the city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission, given that the project is designed to preserve the “character and nature” of Fort Totten, it is expected to move forward.
The district office later told the Chronicle that work should begin in the fall of 2023. According to city records, the project is slated to be completed by November 2024.
