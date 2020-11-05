A trailblazing former Queens cop made NYPD history again last week when Police Commissioner Dermot Shea made six new appointments to the department’s leadership team.
Chief Juanita Holmes, who in 2016 was the first African-American woman to become an NYPD borough commander when she took over Patrol Borough Queens North, was appointed chief of patrol, making her the highest-ranking African-American woman in department history.
“Each of these commanders has shown exceptional vision in helping to steer the Department through the advancements of the last several years and each uniquely reflects the values and concerns of the citizens we serve,” Shea said in a press release on Oct. 29.
Holmes began her career in 1987 at the 101st Precinct in the Rockaways. Other Queens assignments included the 100th, 103rd, 111th and 113th precincts. She served as executive officer in the 100th and 103rd. She most recently was chief of Collaborative Policing.
Other appointments include Chief Edward Delatorre as chief of Labor Relations, moving from the post of chief of transit.
Assistant Chief Kim Royster, who joined the NYPD in 1985, has been appointed as chief of transportation. She had been executive officer of the Community Affairs Bureau.
Assistant Chief Kathleen O’Reilly, who started in 1991 with the old New York City Housing Police Department, was named chief of transit. She was serving as commander of Patrol Borough Manhattan North. Deputy Chief Philip Rivera, who joined the NYPD in 1995 and was O’Reilly’s executive officer, was appointed borough commander.
Inspector Olufunmilola Obe, who joined the NYPD in 1994, was appointed as commander of the School Safety Division.
— Michael Gannon
