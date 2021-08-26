A former 109th Precinct officer was indicted for the murder of his childhood friend, state Attorney General Letitia James announced Aug. 20.
Errick Allen, 28, faces second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree menacing for allegedly killing Christopher Curro in Farmingdale, LI, in May 2020.
“We trust our police officers to protect the safety of New Yorkers, but instead, this defendant allegedly betrayed that duty and used his service weapon to end another man’s life,” James said in a statement. “My office is committed to ensuring justice is served and that no individual is above the law.”
Allen and Curro, who was 25 at the time of his death, both lived in Nassau County. They were longtime friends, but text messages uncovered by the attorney general indicated they were in a dispute.
At the time of the murder, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the two had met up just past 8 p.m. in Farmingdale on May 12 and began arguing. Ryder said it began as a conversation and became violent.
Allen, who had been an NYPD officer for seven months, alledgedly brandished his service gun and shot Curro five times at close range, including twice in the head. Curro was unarmed. Allen fled the scene but returned later in the evening, James said.
Allen was initially suspended from the NYPD without pay, and later terminated.
Allen is due back in court on Sept. 23. Murder in the second degree carries a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.
Because Curro was unarmed at the time of his slaying, the case was forwarded to James pursuant to an executive order established by Gov. Cuomo in 2015, which “appoints the New York State Attorney General as a special prosecutor in matters relating to the deaths of unarmed civilians caused by law enforcement officers.”
