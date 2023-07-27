More than 20 formerly incarcerated entrepreneurs were at Baisley Pond Park in Springfield Gardens on July 16 for the third annual Suitcase Sunday business event held by Evie Litwok, the executive director of Witness to Mass Incarceration, a nonprofit that works to end recidivism by helping the justice-involved become financially independent.
During the event, Tiffany Eason, director of community engagement for City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), gave Litwok a proclamation for her dedication toward aiding formerly incarcerated people.
“I would like to commend Evie Litwok,” Eason said. “This event holds great significance. It not only showcases formerly incarcerated businesses, but also provides suitcases to newly released individuals symbolizing their journey to a fresh start.”
WMI provides a social enterprise solution to keeping the formerly incarcerated out of prison by aiding members of the community who are willing to do the work to get their business of the ground, according to Eason.
“Fostering a movement of economic empowerment will generate generational wealth for formerly incarcerated individuals,” she added. “Let us join here together, where all individuals, regardless of their past, have equal access to opportunities for growth, success and overall well-being.”
Litwok said that she loved that her work was acknowledged.
“It’s huge,” she told the Queens Chronicle. “It’s special to me.”
Litwok met Adams before she became the speaker of the City Council and felt that when she told the councilwoman her story about being incarcerated as a senior and about her work to help others who were justice-involved that she truly understood.
“Coming home was worse for me than prison,” Litwok said. “I spent 16 months being homeless and penniless. I could not get a restart despite the fact that I had a 30-year job history. I went to prison at age 60.”
Litwok applied to 200 jobs after leaving prison and was only able to obtain work in retail before she created WMI in 2019.
“There would be no recidivism if people could earn a living,” she said. “The only job I got when I came out of prison was the Gap. I’m medically disabled, so standing up with my back for eight hours, I felt like a cripple afterwards. I could barely walk.”
The purpose of founding WMI was to identify, promote, network and support formerly incarcerated businesses, she said.
“What I want Witness to do is to create an economic infrastructure and an economic ecosystem,” she added. “While they are busy working, we can provide them with promotion, we can do social media for them, we can find incubator funds or accelerator funds to help them with.”
Litwok, who traded on Wall Street and worked as a business consultant for a nonprofit, was arrested in 1997 for three counts of tax evasion and one count of mail fraud. Despite getting the mail fraud and two of the tax evasion charges dismissed she still went to prison for one charge even though, she said, her books came back zero-sum by a forensic accountant.
“They said just plead guilty, but I wouldn’t do it ... I ended up being justice-involved for 20 years,” said Litwok, who believes she might have been discriminated against for being a lesbian.
A person close to Litwok allegedly stole money from her, which may have led to the criminal charges.
Litwok maintains she was not guilty of tax evasion, but the government wanted to make an example of her and she had a public defender who called no witnesses to her defense.
“I was convicted in 45 minutes,” she said. “Coming out homeless for 16 months, I saw life from a completely different perspective ... Had I never been arrested, I never would have done this work.”
One of the beneficiaries of her program is Rickey “the cut creator” Burton, a personal trainer who had two businesses, but is struggling with getting capital to maintain them.
Burton admits that as a youth he saw other men living the high life as a drug dealer, and decided to follow that path. At 27, he was arrested on a gun possession charge, not because he had a weapon on him, but because he was caught up in a drug bust where one was found in the room and none of the drug charges that were levied against him stuck.
“We were under investigation twice,” Burton said. “It was called constructive possession. I never heard of that before. At the time, I didn’t even think they would get that charge to stick.”
As a young man, his concerns revolved around money, cars and women, but once in prison, he was focused on making sure that he could defend himself, so he took up exercising and bodybuilding throughout his sentence.
“I wanted to live more than comfortable. The people who were living comfortable had the most money and the people who were the most comfortable were the ones selling the most drugs,” Burton said of growing up in Flatbush, Brooklyn. “I did time from 2004 to 2014. By 2005, I started working out and by 2008, I was a fanatic.”
It wasn’t until 2012 that he considered turning his pastime into a business. Tyrone Hunter, a convict serving a life sentence, approached Burton and told him he could make money training people to become fit.
“‘You can get paid for this when you come out and save lives at the same time,’” Hunter told him. “That’s what I did.”
Burton started Naturally Cut Fitness during his last few years in prison, went to back to college and later became certified by the National Federation of Personal Trainers.
“I thought he was nuts,” he said. “I didn’t understand how I could make money working out. I couldn’t foresee it.”
Burton has had businesses in Midtown Manhattan and Hackensack, NJ, but due to a plumbing situation at the first and a lack of funds for personnel in the second he had to close both. Because of his background he struggles to get capital, but due to events like Suitcase Sunday, he is able to market his work for free and get new clients as he works on getting another brick-and-mortar business off the ground.
“You get publicity and get to network, which is very important,” he said. “They always put me in a position to be seen. That is one of the best things you can do for anybody.”
