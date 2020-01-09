Former ADA Quinn runs for boro prez

Unhappy with changes in criminal justice, former Assistant District Attorney James Quinn is running for borough president.

“I want to be a voice for the people who oppose the closing of Rikers Island and who oppose these new bail laws, which are a danger to the safety of the people of this city,” he told the Chronicle on Tuesday.

Quinn, who retired on Dec. 31 from the office he spent 42 years in, acknowledged that it is not the borough president’s role to fight bail reform.

“I cannot legislatively change the bail laws,” he said. “I cannot legislatively stop the city from building a jail ... But I can be a voice. I can be the way people can send a message that they don’t want this jail and they don’t want these bail law changes.”

A vocal critic who spoke at different civic associations about his views against the city’s plan to close Rikers Island in favor of building four borough-based jails in the city, including one in Kew Gardens, Quinn considered running for district attorney when public defender Tiffany Cabán seemed to be in the lead for the Democratic nomination. A recount gave the primary to then-Borough President Melinda Katz and Quinn chose not to run, believing it would be too disruptive to the office and that Katz would be a more moderate DA than Cabán.

Quinn stayed in the office to help with the transition but only thought about running for DA very late and decided not to.

“I can’t tell you how frustrating it is for assistant DAs and police officers and citizens to see what’s going on,” he said.

He is against the bail laws that went into effect Jan. 1, freeing many from jail and taking away judges’ discretion in most cases.

“They’re releasing career criminals who should not be out on the street,” Quinn said, adding, “The bail laws are resulting in people being released from Rikers and they’re people who go out and commit additional crimes.”

Quinn says he has been consistent with his views, having testified in front of the City Council years ago about his beliefs.

“It’s not like I woke up last week and decided that the bail reform was not a good idea,” he said.

Saying the politicians “failed the people,” Quinn added, “A rise in crime affects everything. It affects their safety, it effects their neighborhoods, it affects their children, it affects everything about their lives.”

In the first week of the year, politicians are reportedly considering changing some of the bail laws that just went into effect.

“Didn’t they know that when they passed these laws? Now all of a sudden when it’s in the newspapers they’re all afraid? Didn’t they know what they signed up for when they passed these laws back on April Fools’ Day?” Quinn said.

In a close Democratic primary for DA that saw about 10 percent of eligible voters turn out, Katz and Cabán both received around 40 percent of the vote.

“It’s 4 percent of the registered Democrats in Queens County who voted for Tiffany Cabán and I don’t think that’s a large mandate,” Quinn said.

The borough president special election is March 24 but candidates need 2,000 signatures by Jan. 13 to get on the ballot. Quinn said he is “very confident” he’ll get enough in time.

Criminal justice reform is his main issue but he said he is not a one-issue candidate. Quinn said he was in favor of bringing Amazon to Long Island City, calling the pushback against the online retail giant a “major mistake.” Quinn, a graduate of Brooklyn Tech High School, also is for keeping the Specialized High School Admissions Test in place.

“The borough president has some powers but I think a borough president can be a voice for the people that they don’t have right now,” Quinn said. “A voice for all the people of Queens.”

In a field filled mostly with Council members, Quinn is an outlier.

“My name might not be as well known as some of the other people but the other people are career politicians and they’re moving on to their next political office,” he said. “I’m doing this because I want people to have the opportunity to send a message to the politicians that they are upset with what they’ve done in the bail changes and in continually trying to close Rikers Island and have all these jails all around the city of New York.”

He added, “I think I have as much chance of winning as any of the other candidates. And I think we’re going to win this election.”