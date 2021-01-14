The federal Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to companies suffering due to the pandemic, has reopened for another 73 days.
The initiative had closed in August, but the second coronavirus relief package passed Dec. 27 allocated $284 billion to reopen the small business assistance program until the end of March. The second round of forgivable loan applications began Jan. 13.
Businesses that participated in the first round of loan distribution can qualify for the second, but they must:
• employ 300 or fewer employees;
• have used or will use the full amount of their first Paycheck Protection Program loan; and
• demonstrate at least a 25 percent reduction in gross receipts in the first, second or third quarter of 2020 relative to the same three months in 2019.
First-time borrowers can also apply for the forgivable loans, and may employ up to 500 workers.
To qualify for loan forgiveness, all participating businesses must use 60 percent of the funds for payroll expenses and the remaining 40 percent for nonpayroll expenses such as rent, mortgage or utility payments. Eligible expenses have been expanded since the initial round to include personal protective equipment and supplies costs that are essential to business operations.
Nonprofit organizations and housing cooperatives were not eligible for the first round of loans, but are encouraged to apply for the reopened program.
Since the initial program, loan forgiveness for expenses has been extended to 24 weeks, the rehiring deadline has been lengthened, loan terms have been extended from two to five years and full access to payroll tax deferment for businesses that take Paycheck Protection Program loans has been ensured.
The deadline to apply for the new round of the Paycheck Protection Program is March 31 or until funds run out. For more information on the program, visit the Small Business Administration’s website at sba.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.