The George Seuffert Bandshell at Forest Park will host a summer concert series on Thursday nights through August.
The concert series, sponsored by the Forest Park Trust and Maspeth Federal Savings, got off to a rocky start when inclement weather canceled an Elvis tribute show planned for July 8, but the rest of the programming will feature rock, pop and Latin music spanning decades.
On July 15 Plaza Theatrical Productions will present “Forever Plaid,” an upbeat musical featuring nostalgic hits of the 1950s.
On July 22 Rick Larrimore and Atlantic Crossing will play a tribute to Rod Stewart.
On July 29 Satisfaction will play an international Rolling Stones tribute show.
On Aug. 5 Fleetwood Macked will play a Fleetwood Mac tribute show.
On Aug. 12 Gloria’s Miami Nights Latin Experience will play Latin hits by Gloria Estefan, Marc Anthony, Ricky Martin and Selena.
On Aug. 19 Captain Jack will play a Billy Joel tribute show.
All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. and are free.
