As the violence in the Middle East intensified last Thursday, more than 100 people gathered at MacDonald Park in Forest Hills to announce their support for Israel — and to call on those serving in and running for elected office to do the same.
Activist and attorney Ethan Felder led the effort to set up the hastily organized rally.
“We are gathered here, we are brought here out of a profound agony because of the unrest that is happening in Israel right now,” Felder said.
The rally began at 6 p.m. on the fourth day of increased rocket attacks on Israel and retaliatory artillery fire and airstrikes. Since then, more than 200 Palestinians and a dozen Israelis have been reported killed in the fighting, according to CBS News.
During the program one of the speakers announced news reports that Israel had sent infantry and armor to invade Gaza, though those reports were pulled back in the following hours.
“As my grandfather used to say, first comes courage,” Felder said. “And it takes courage to be here today. We need to have unity in our community, because we have heard the rhetoric, the anti-Israeli rhetoric out there. And it has to be said that there is nothing that separates anti-Israeli rhetoric from anti-Semitic bigotry.”
Felder also echoed the brief remarks of Rabbi Yoel Schonfeld of Young Israel of Kew Gardens Hills at the start of the program.
“More of us should be standing here,” Felder said.
Multiple speakers said with city primary elections coming up next month, all who want to support Israel must hold candidates for office responsible for doing the same, mentioning things such as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
Felder was joined during the rally by numerous rabbis from area congregations and elected officials.
Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills) echoed Felder’s call to hold office seekers accountable for taking a stand.
“I will continue to stand with Israel,” she said. “We do not want anyone in the Council who does not recognize Israel. My grandfather was killed in Poland because he was Jewish. We can’t let that happen here in the United States or in Israel.”
Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Fresh Meadows) remembered a day shortly after the end of World War II when his mother and grandmother went to look at lists of names from Europe to find family members.
“Nobody was alive,” Grodenchik said. “Nobody. My entire family in the Old World was wiped out.”
Grodenchik, like all the speakers, said Israel and its supporters want peace.
“But don’t expect that the people of Israel are going to stand around as people attack their parks, their schools and every inch of their country. They are terrorists,” he said of Hamas. “They don’t seek to build. They seek to destroy.”
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz also was direct.
“There are simple truths that exist today,” Katz said. “As a mother, my heart breaks — it is painful to watch the images from the Middle East. But at the end of the day, this is about the fact that Hamas’ sole responsibility for being is to destroy the state of Israel ... There is no other country in the world where bombs could be thrown indiscriminately in the streets and people would say they have no right to defend themselves. That is why we are here today.”
Rabbi David Wise of the Hollis Hills Bayside Jewish Center said his daughter is a veteran of the Israeli Air Force, and that his son is serving now.
“The Middle East is a complicated place, but there are two things of which I am sure that are not remotely complicated,” Wise said. “The first is that Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization whose very charter, as Melinda Katz pointed out, is devoted to genocide, and which fires rockets indiscriminately into civilian populations. There’s a term for that — it’s a war crime, nothing less.”
The second, he said, was that Israel, as a sovereign state, has the right and obligations to defend its citizens.
MacDonald Park sits in front of the Forest Hills Jewish Center on Queens Boulevard. Rabbi Gerald Skolnik from the center had one disagreement with Felder.
“It doesn’t take any courage for us to be here; I don’t buy that,” Skolnik said. “It takes courage to be in Israel and be in your sealed room, in your shelter and you feel your windows on your house shake when the rockets are fired.
“The world will never be comfortable with Israel using force to defend itself,” he said. “I just have to say that’s just too bad. We’ve learned that lesson the hard way.”
Mention of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) elicited a chorus of boos. Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) received a far warmer reception.
“We have been here before, and we will be here again,” Gennaro said. “We cannot remain silent while anti-Semitic tropes are allowed to go unchallenged in the halls of Congress, but what is challenged and is not tolerated but indeed, condemned, is the right of Israel to defend itself in the face of a murderous onslaught.”
Itay Milner, consul for media affairs at Israel’s consulate in Manhattan, also thanked those gathered for their support.
“All day and all night people are going into and out of shelters,” Milner said. “I know because I just spoke with my family. I heard my nephews and niece crying in the background.” He said an important battleground is the one for public opinion, using the analogy of Israel’s largely successful Iron Dome anti-rocket defense system.
“We need an Iron Dome for lies,” he said. “We need an Iron Dome to defend the truth.”
No counterprotests appeared in the area. Police from the NYPD’s 112th Precinct, including Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, the commanding officer, were a conspicuous presence in and around the park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.