For the first time in three years, Forest Hills was able to honor the nation’s fallen servicemen and women on May 29 with the annual Memorial Day Parade hosted by American Legion Post 1424.
At top left, Post members lead the procession down Metropolitan Avenue. Next to them, Navy veteran Rudy Markard salutes during the playing of taps in the pre-march ceremonies.
At right, Grand Marshal NYPD Sgt. Christopher Fulgieri, Honorary Marshal Louie Suljovic and Grand Marshals Timothy Ducey, Firefighter Lois Mungay and Legion Member Patrick Conley greet the crowds along the route. Suljovic and his father both were stabbed back in March when they came to the aid of a woman being attacked outside their Elmhurst pizzeria.
In the second row, members of Francis Lewis High School’s Junior ROTC Corps perform. Officers from the NYPD’s Mounted Police Unit also were on hand as crowds lined the streets, far right and third row far right.
Also in the third row, the Richmond Hill Historical Society and the Boy Scouts make their regular appearance for the ceremonies and parade.
At right, floral wreaths are placed at the memorial at Remsen Cemetery, where three members of the Remsen family who served in the American Revolution now rest. Far right, members of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadets present the colors.
