The Queens community is continuing to rally in support of the family of Zhiwen Yan as police continue the manhunt for his killer.
Yan, 45, was shot and killed last Saturday night in Forest Hills while working as a food delivery man for the Great Wall Chinese restaurant on Queens Boulevard.
Police are continuing their hunt for his killer. The Elmhurst resident left behind a wife and three children, ages 14, 12 and 2. A pair of GoFundMe fundraisers had raised nearly $300,000 for the family as of the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday.
“Zhiwen brought a bit of joy to us every time he delivered food to our apartment or we bumped into him on the street,” said Sharon Franke, commenting on one of the GoFundMe pages. “His life meant something! We are so sorry for his family and hope they can take comfort in knowing that he was such a good person ...”
Jose Romero, a longtime resident of Forest Hills, shared similar sentiments.
“I knew and saw Zhiwen regularly as he made his deliveries throughout the neighborhood,” Romero wrote. “Zhiwen, (if he saw me) always greeted me with a smile ... He was a good man and will be missed dearly.”
Police said Yan was killed at about 9:35 p.m. on his scooter at the intersection of 108th Street and 67th Drive.
Published reports said police are investigating a possible link to a customer who has had numerous run-ins with restaurant staff and allegedly has threatened them in the past.
Police said officers from the 112th Precinct who responded to the 911 call last Saturday found Yan unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his chest.
EMS personnel transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he died.
Police reportedly are looking for an older model light gray or tan SUV that was spotted driving from the scene.
“My heart goes out to his wife and children,” wrote Dinah Mark in the comment section of one of the fundraisers. “He’s been gracing my mom’s door for the past 20+ years with his deliveries and always with a smile. This is truly tragic. RIP MY FRIEND,”
Amalia Anderson posted that Yan was a special, positive person whom she saw daily in the neighborhood.
“Always greeted us with ‘Hello, my friend!’ We are sending prayers for his family.”
“A sweet man and a good soul,” wrote Greg Kandra. “May God console his family during this terrible time.”
“You will be very much missed, my friend,” wrote Farrah Krenek. “Rest in paradise.”
An online fundraiser started by Yan’s widow can be found at gofundme.com/f/zhiwen-yan-father-of-3-left-his-beloved-family.
The second, run by First Family Fund, Inc., ended its effort at gofundme.com/f/immediateneedsfundfor3schoolagechildren after clearing its goal of $100,000.
Anyone with information on the shooting or on the identity and whereabouts of the killer is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
