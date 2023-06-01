Spectators lined Metropolitan Avenue in Forest Hills on Sunday for the annual Memorial Day ceremonies and parade organized by American Legion Post 1424 to honor those who have died in the service going back to the Revolutionary War. Above, the JHS 190 Russell Sage School band pays tribute to country’s fallen heroes.
Before there were Navy SEALs, there were underwater warriors like veteran honoree Dr. Anthony Sarro, left. Above, Grand Marshal Joseph Conley, left, and honorees Kevin and Mary Kehoe, and Robert Schnell.
At left, trumpeter Juliet Arua accompanies the presentation of the colors. Above, clockwise from top left, Post 1424 Commander Michael Arcati receives a proclamation signed by Mayor Adams; the NYPD Band and the Juniper Valley Council of the Knights of Columbus from Rego Park commemorate the holiday; and so too do members of the Garden Players youth theater group based in Forest Hills Gardens.
