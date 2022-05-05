Even before the housing bubble crisis of 2008, almost any residential neighborhood could have a house become an eyesore and even a danger if the owners could not meet mortgage payments and a bank or lender moved in to foreclose.
The lending institution is required by state law to maintain the grounds and building in a proper fashion.
Some Queens representatives in Albany want state laws to get tougher for those who don’t comply.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) is the listed co-sponsor of a Senate bill that would increase the maximum fines for failure to maintain the properties from $500 per day to $1,000.
The bill, S.5321, sponsored by state Sen. Tim Kennedy (D-Buffalo) has passed the Senate. Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) is sponsoring a companion bill, A.9846, in the Assembly, that was submitted on April 19.
According to the Assembly’s official website the bill is in the Judiciary Committee as of the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday.
Addabbo told the Chronicle this week that the Foreclosure Relief Act, created to hold banks and lenders accountable for proper maintenance, has not worked as well as intended.
“Over the years, we have worked and dealt with lenders who have done the right thing, and those who have not,” Addabbo said. “We’re driven by constituent complaints, so yes, we are hopeful that in doing this we are able to entice the mortgage holder to do the right thing for the community.”
Cruz’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Addabbo said poorly maintained properties can lower surrounding property values and pose multiple dangers to the public.
“It’s not their backyard, it’s our backyard, Addabbo said. “We need to make them aware of it, and fulfill their obligations. “Five hundred dollars [per day] isn’t enough. We were hoping we wouldn’t have to do that. We were hoping lenders would meet the responsibility because it was the right thing to do.
“Many lenders don’t see it that way. But like I said, it’s our backyard. We have to live on a daily basis with the blight. With the rodents, the overgrowth, the harboring of individuals or animals. So all we’re asking is that they live up to their responsibilities. Maybe they need an increase in the penalties to get the message.”
