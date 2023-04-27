“If they think for one second they’re getting away with what they think they’re getting away with, they’ve got another thing coming.”
Though Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) said that in reference to stores selling cannabis products illegally, her hands-on approach and refusal to back down from a fight were themes throughout her entire State of the District speech Tuesday night at Bay Terrace’s PS 294.
Paladino engulfed herself in the festivities even before her speech began, and made a point of saying hello to what seemed like every person in the crowd of 400-plus. When the program got underway — nearly an hour behind schedule — with dance performances from the Landrum School of Performing Arts, the councilmember stood in the back of the auditorium, dancing along.
Paladino’s term began with her being barred from the City Council chambers for refusing to prove she was vaccinated against Covid-19 (she later received a religious exemption). Fittingly, she started her speech by voicing her opposition to vaccine and mask mandates. “We are never going to go back there again,” she said of such policies.
Noting the impact of the pandemic on education, the councilmember touted the funding her office has secured for schools in her district over the last year, including $1.5 million for the new Bayside High School biodome, $550,000 for a new outdoor learning space at PS 79, $250,000 to renovate MS 67’s art studio and money for a new gym floor at PS 21. The councilmember also applauded the plan for the former St. Agnes Academic High School to be converted into a 659-seat public high school, which is expected to open in 2026.
Unsurprisingly, Paladino used the opportunity to vehemently denounce Drag Queen Story Hour, the nonprofit organization that hosts reading events designed to celebrate gender diversity, once again.
“I will continue to fight against inappropriate adult content in our schools,” she said. “No matter what they throw at me, Drag Queen Story Hour will not be coming to District 19.”
And while not all of her constituents agree with Paladino on that issue, a vast majority of the audience did, giving her a standing ovation in response.
Noting the city’s crime wave last year and its shortage of police officers, the councilmember said that, in addition to the 30 new officers recently deployed to the 109th Precinct, her office had secured 50 additional personnel to head there Thursday through Sunday, and that she is trying to make that permanent. She attributed the shortage in part to “a lack of morale.”
“The culture and the attitudes around policing in this city must change,” Paladino said. “Our police are not the problem — the criminals and those who enable them are the problem.”
Because of the shortage, Paladino said Tuesday night that the widely popular proposal to add another precinct in College Point is, at least for now, not feasible. “It’s a good idea ... It’s one I truly support,” she said. “But the simple reality is that we must turn around our recruitment issues. A new precinct at this time will be impossible.”
The Whitestone lawmaker also spoke at length about protecting the rights of property owners and small landlords, alluding to her unruly confrontation with an alleged squatter last summer in the process. Speaking of several housing policies such as the contentious Intro. 632, the City Council bill that would ban landlords from conducting criminal background checks on potential tenants — which she opposes — Paladino said “New York does not usually operate on common sense.”
The councilmember also spoke of her bill to delay the implementation of Local Law 97, which aims to decrease the city’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 through insulating pipes, repairing and replacing reheating systems, weatherizing windows and more. Co-op shareholders and condo owners have expressed concern, as they would shoulder the cost of those upgrades; Paladino penned her legislation with that in mind.
Noting that some have recommended grants and tax credits to ease that burden, Paladino said, “Let me be very clear: This will never happen in the current political, economic, environment. Neither the city nor the state of New York will ever issue any kind of meaningful financial relief for our private co-ops and condos.
“Delaying and fighting this law is our only chance ... If anybody has any other ideas, I’m all ears.”
Some have suggested that co-ops and condos be carved out from the bill.
Paladino also addressed the controversy surrounding Douglaston’s Mizumi restaurant last fall, during which, despite community opposition and initially promising to heed to that call, Paladino allowed for the site to be upzoned so the eatery could expand.
“My initial instinct was an outright absolute ‘no.’ ... I shared the community’s fears that it would inevitably lead to an out-of-control development on what is now a relatively quiet strip, adjacent to a set of very sensitive wetlands known as Alley Pond Park,” she said. “But after several meetings with the Chiang family, their lawyers, zoning experts and city officials, a compromise began to emerge.”
Tuesday night was also the first time Paladino spoke about the migrant shelter that opened at Bayside’s Anchor Inn less than two weeks ago. Much like her previous discussions with the Chronicle, the councilmember toed the line. While at one point, she said, “District 19 — and that particular area of District 19 — should not have a migrant center,” she recognized that decision is out of her control. “We need to learn how to work with it,” Paladino said. Speaking of the migrants, she added, “Think about it — they were dropped off in a place that they don’t even know where they are. So we have to be considerate of that.”
In addition to saying that work at Bowne Park is complete, Paladino closed the night by announcing that this year, Fort Totten will once again host a fireworks show for Independence Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.