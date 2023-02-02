Rep. George Santos (R-Nassau, Queens) is temporarily recusing himself from his two committee assignments, the infamous congressman announced Tuesday.
“With the ongoing attention surrounding both my personal and campaign financial investigations, I have submitted a request to Speaker McCarthy that I be temporarily recused from my committee assignments until I am cleared,” he said in a statement. “This was a decision that I take very seriously. The business of the 118th Congress must continue without media fanfare.
“It is important that I primarily focus on serving the constituents of New York’s Third Congressional District and providing federal level representation without distraction.”
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was previously criticized by many — particularly among Democrats — for assigning Santos to committees at all.
While Santos says the move is temporary, it is unclear how just how long investigations into the congressman will take. Though Federal Election Commission probes can take years, as the Washington Post reported last week, the Department of Justice has asked the FEC to pause its investigation as prosecutors conduct their own probe. What happens with the DOJ’s inquiry will therefore impact the FEC’s next moves. A spokesperson for the Campaign Legal Center, the nonpartisan watchdog group that filed complaints against Santos, said if the DOJ prosecutes him, the FEC may not see further investigation necessary. If not, the FEC would likely proceed.
Of the paused FEC probe, the spokesperson said via email, “If that weren’t happening, ... I wouldn’t be surprised to see an investigation last through a 2 year term.”
Santos’ announcement has not eased calls for him to resign; two of his fellow Republican Long Island colleagues, Reps. Anthony D’Esposito and Nick LaLota, said in a joint statement that they would still like to see him step aside.
“This is a classic case of someone quitting right before they get fired,” they said.
Nor are the congressmen alone; a recent Siena College/Newsday poll found 78 percent of Santos’ constituents think he should resign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.