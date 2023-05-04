Food relief agencies in New York City can usually depend on reliable turnout to help around Thanksgiving and the December holiday seasons.
But challenges can arise as the weather turns warmer, children are not in school on a daily basis, and people can be more focused on things like vacations
Janis Robinson, vice president of institutions and partnerships at the Food Bank for NYC, knows the drill all too well.
“One of the things we say at Food Bank is that hunger doesn’t take a break,” Robinson told the Chronicle in a recent interview.
“So even though we make sure that we have the resources for the holidays, it’s important that we have resources throughout the year,” Robinson said. “That means we work very hard to ensure the families we serve continue to get our support during the summer months as well.”
The organization serves all five boroughs. One of its major efforts is running mobile pantries.
“They can be at schools,” Robinson said. “They can be just at points throughout the neighborhood — the Queens Public Library for example.”
With schools soon headed to summer vacation, many children who are able to take advantage of free school breakfast and lunch programs are in danger of falling between the cracks.
A spokesperson for the city Department of Eduction last week told the Chronicle that the agency’s summer contingency plans will be announced soon.
“This year, NYC Public Schools will once again be offering free summer meals (breakfast and lunch) to young people 18 and under in NYC at hundreds of sites across the city,” she said in an email. “We will have more information to share in the coming weeks.”
Robinson said the Food Bank often teams with schools to have pantries and other programs on-site during the summer, and that the DOE is very good at getting the word out to the community beforehand.
She said their website, foodbanknyc.org, has information for anyone looking to make financial contributions; anyone who might want to volunteer; or for potential food donors looking to see if they and Food Bank can match up.
City Harvest also does not take summer breaks from its efforts to support emergency food programs.
The group on its website, cityharvest.org, says it expects to rescue 75 million pounds of food this year and deliver it, free of charge, to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens and other community partners throughout the city.
City Harvest works to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education and strengthen large and small emergency food systems.
The City Harvest website also has information for potential donors and volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.