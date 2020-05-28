Dedicated to feeding the hungry in even the best of economic times, City Harvest and Citymeals on Wheels knew they would have to up their game to prepare for the coronavirus.
Then it hit New York City.
Then Gov. Cuomo in declared a statewide pause on most activity deemed nonessential.
Then the dam broke.
Citymeals’ mission is to deliver fresh and shelf-stable meals for weekends and holidays to seniors who are shut-ins or who cannot easily shop or cook for themselves, days regular city agencies do not operate.
The demand has increased 20 percent since the start of the pandemic.
“In the last six weeks, we’ve been running two teams six days a week. So if someone on one team gets sick, we have the other team,” said Rachel Sherrow, Citymeals on Wheels’ associate executive director and chief program officer.
“We’ve delivered more than 104,000 meals in Queens alone — both for our regular seniors and newly homebound seniors who now can’t get to the senior centers where they normally receive meals,” Sherrow said.
Always ready to adjust in the event of a lengthy Con Edison power outage, hurricane or other natural disaster, Citymeals has already distributed more than 300,000 of the 500,000 emergency meals it prepares for each year.
“And who knows if we’ll have a second wave?” she asked.
City Harvest, which each night and day collects donations of food and delivers it to food pantries, soup kitchens and social service organizations, has seen a 23 percent increase in demand since it began its COVID-19 response, according to a statement emailed to the Chronicle.
All in a city where the organization said there were 2.5 million working-age people struggling to make ends meet before the outbreak.
As of May 15, 72 community food programs which City Harvest delivered to regularly had shut down, even as the demand increases. It is maintaining its fleet of nine mobile marts, and has partnered to run 21 emergency food distribution sites.
“City Harvest will rescue and deliver nearly 81 million pounds of food by the end of its fiscal year on June 30, 2020 — 16 million more pounds than last year,” the group said. City Harvest also is worried about a different kind of second wave.
“Additionally, as June approaches, so does the potential expiration of many critical supports, including eviction and rent penalty moratoriums, emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) allotments, and the end to unemployment benefit increases from the CARES Act — threatening additional strain on the lives of countless families already facing adversity.”
Sherrow said Citymeals has been the recipient of extremely good fortune on one front.
“We’ve been inundated with volunteer requests — 4,000 since we began our response.”
Both organizations are appealing for financial donations. Information for City Harvest can be found online at cityharvest.org. Potential donors for Citymeals on Wheels can go online at citymeals.org.
Hunger is no joke, and Citymeals is a great organization. If you are concerned about giving to a charity because you're not sure where the money is going, this is the place to go to. An excellent charity that does excellent work, and is hard pressed right now and struggling to keep up. If you can lend a hand, jump in, the water is fine!
