Despite a relatively short agenda, Community Board 11’s monthly meeting on Monday night managed to touch on topics ranging from public safety to land use.
For the first time since the board announced in October that Capt. John Portalatin would no longer be the commanding officer of the 111th Precinct, his successor, Capt. Rick Porto, addressed the panel and those in attendance. Porto specifically said that one of his priorities is safety during school dismissal, and that he was shifting personnel and specialty units around “to deter criminality and burglaries” during that time.
In late March, a Benjamin Cardozo High School student was shot while walking home from school; the incident allegedly involved other Cardozo students.
During the new business portion of the meeting, board member Carmen Collado mentioned that Food Universe, located on Francis Lewis Boulevard at 35th Avenue, had closed.
“They just closed overnight — they just put up a sign that they were closing the next day,” she said. “They said that they sold it and they are in the process of remodeling. I’m very concerned; there’s not a lot of supermarkets in this area.”
Both Chair Michael Budabin and District Manager Joe Marziliano said that was the first they were hearing of the store’s closure.
Meanwhile, the board took up two land use matters on Monday evening. The first was a variance to convert the auto body shop at 175-33 Horace Harding Expy. into a convenience shop and a fast-food restaurant known as Burger City. It would also need a new certificate of occupancy.
The plan was met with mixed feelings among board members. Many were concerned about the restaurant’s proximity to Francis Lewis High School, particularly because, as a primarily take-out joint, there could be a lot of traffic, which could pose safety issues at dismissal.
In light of that concern, the board’s East Flushing Zoning Committee had previously approved the variance on the condition that the school be notified of the situation.
That was still a concern on Monday night.
“I think the school’s view is of the utmost importance because they deal with traffic issues,” board member Jyothi Sriram said. “This could pose an additional problem for them.”
A representative for the applicant said Monday night that notification had not yet been given. Though Third Vice Chair Henry Euler initially made a motion to table the matter until the school was made aware of the application, he retracted that when Marziliano pointed out that the board was nearing the end of its 60-day window to weigh in on the matter. Ultimately, the board approved the variance by a 25-10 vote, on the condition that Francis Lewis be notified.
The board was less enthused by a proposal to build a two-story, single-family house at 204-34 45 Road that would not provide a required front yard pursuant to R3-1 zoning guidelines; the panel voted against it, 20-16. The lot in question is slim and triangular; as such, the applicants put forth a design for a building with a large angle in it. Not everyone found it appealing.
“The house having a huge angle in it ... that’s personal,” board member Paul DiBenedetto said. “I won’t support this because it just opens it up. The more they get these done, the more we have this very strange development and overcrowding and a bunch of other things.”
