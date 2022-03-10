Rachel Sherrow, associate executive director and chief program officer of Citymeals on Wheels, told the Chronicle in February that the organization recently marked 40 years of delivering food to needy or homebound senior citizens.
“In that time we’ve served 65 million meals,” Sherrow said. “Five million of those have been since the start of the pandemic.”
And the agencies in Queens that have redoubled their efforts to help people obtain food still need help themselves in terms of volunteers and especially financial donors.
“Since the start of the pandemic — I think we’re still in it, though we can see the light at the end of the tunnel — we’ve had a 10 percent increase in just our homebound recipients who are getting meals every day,” Sherrow said.
Queens still is being hit as hard as anywhere else in the five boroughs, according to a spokesperson for the Food Bank For New York City, which provides food for more than 1,000 charities, pantries, food banks and soup kitchens.
“The Food Bank For New York City provides nearly 34.6 million free meals per year to member organizations and schools in Queens,” the spokesperson said in an email. “This is 29 percent of Food Bank’s citywide total distribution ... Since last summer, demand in Queens has nearly doubled.”
Sherrow said Citymeals has about 5,100 regular clients in Queens.
“In the last fiscal year alone, we have delivered 600,000 meals,” she said. They also have a supplemental fresh produce program, funded by Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) that benefits seniors living in the councilman’s 21st Council District.
“That has been wonderful for those who just have not been able to access fresh produce,” she said.
Sherrow said while senior centers in the city have reopened, there still is a catch for those who before the pandemic counted on the centers for a fresh meal as well as socialization.
She said many are operating at reduced capacity, sometimes 25 to 50 percent, depending on regulations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as those from the city’s Department for the Aging.
“Because of masks, social distancing, and there is still some fear out there, there are fewer people going in,” Sherrow said. “We understand the importance of this population staying connected and active.”
Along those lines, Sherrow said, Citymeals was able to accommodate a celebration of Lunar New Year for a large Korean organization in Flushing in February.
“We provided the meals for that,” she said. “So we were actually able to help people get together for the first time in a couple of years to honor their own traditions.”
But the people who always have been there to help still need help themselves.
The Food Bank spokesperson said they have been the beneficiary of dozens of corporate volunteer efforts. That also has extended to their programs offering things like assistance with tax preparation and social ambassador programs to connect with families and individuals who need help.
“Our greatest need is for donations to support our work year-round,” the spokesperson stated. “This includes donating as an individual or through employers, starting fundraisers and food drives and donating food directly.”
Sherrow said Citymeals, like all food security agencies, always can use financial support.
“Some groups are running on fumes at this point,” she said. Citymeals on Wheels also is looking for volunteers in the Corona area with cars who can help with deliveries.
Information on volunteering for or donating to the organizations can be found online at citymeals.org or foodbanknyc.org.
