Supporters of the city’s Open Streets program continue to strike while the iron is hot, and the weather is getting hotter.
Last week Mayor de Blasio announced that ten restaurant corridors in the city, including ones in Astoria and Elmhurst, have been designated as Open Boulevards.
Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria will be closed to vehicular traffic between 33rd and 36th streets from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Woodside Avenue in Elmhurst will be closed from 76th to 78th streets from 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Both stretches are filled with restaurants, cafes and coffee shops, and both have numerous businesses that have added outdoor seating areas since the city’s food service industry began battling back from Covid-19 last year.
The eastern end of the Elmhurst zone has the added benefit of abutting the southwest corner of the city’s Frank D. O’Connor Playground.
The streets will be open to pedestrians, bicyclists, children on their scooters and activities both cultural and recreational.
Cindy Vinueza, an Astoria native, and Tanyette Col—n, who has lived in Astoria Heights for a year, said they would look forward to it as they enjoyed a repast outside Tasty’s Diner on Ditmars last Friday.
“I think it’s a good idea,” Vinueza said.
“It will help build the community,” Col—n added.
Mark Keegan, who owns Sobol Astoria a few doors down on Ditmars, told the Chronicle he and other businesses had advocated for the designation, and that he is anticipating a big boost along the corridor.
“This is going to make Ditmars a destination,” he said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.
The plan builds off last year’s successful Open Streets restaurants program, which transformed miles of restaurant-heavy streets into open space for diners, cyclists and pedestrians to enjoy.
“In a year of dramatic changes to our urban landscape, Open Boulevards will transform New York City’s streets like never before,” de Blasio said in a press release from his office.
In an accompanying statement, Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, said the Open Streets dining program already has saved “countless small businesses and jobs” in the city.
“It also inspired our communities and policymakers to reimagine our streetscape for complementary uses to create a more vibrant and livable city,” Rigie said. “We commend Mayor de Blasio’s announcement of the new Open Boulevards initiative, which is a wonderful evolution of these programs that will weave outdoor dining with art, beautification, culture, and community-based programming, to help foster a transformative recovery in our beloved city.”
