The 112th Precinct saw a 27.5 percent drop in index crimes in the 28-day period through Oct. 25, compared to the same period in 2019.
A driving force was grand larcenies decreasing from 37 to 18.
“Nonessential stores closed for a couple of weeks, so that plays into it,” Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the Forest Hills-based precinct, told the Chronicle. “We really haven’t been getting the car breaks and larcenies from autos, tires and rims, stuff like that.”
But the area saw an increase in burglaries, jumping from three to nine. Cappelmann said those have been a combination of commercial and residential break-ins throughout Forest Hills and Rego Park. And there had been one perpetrator committing three in one morning before eventually being arrested.
“Three robberies in one day in the 112 is almost unheard of,” Cappelmann said, adding, “It looks like it leveled off but the burglaries are still my biggest concern.”
The commander said several suspects known to commit burglaries are wanted.
“As they get apprehended we’ll start to see that level off,” Cappelmann said.
He said 2020 has seen more people coming into the area and committing break-ins. Finding the culprits has also taken some time.
“It makes it a little challenging and the fact that everybody’s wearing a mask and gloves, it really makes it more difficult for us to identify and apprehend people,” Cappelmann said.
While there is no bail allowed for second- or third-degree burglary, it can be requested in some cases, he said.
“That’s helped a little bit,” Cappelmann said, noting one man who was going into laundry rooms of residential buildings and taking money. The man, who had been arrested in the area in 2013, was arrested again and bail was set.
Regarding other index crimes, there were no murders. Two rapes were committed, both by attackers known to the victims, according to Cappelmann. There have been no arrests and the crimes are being investigated by the Special Victims Unit.
Robberies dropped from three to two, and felony assaults dropped from four to three.
Vehicle thefts also dropped from four to three. This time, unlike in past months when victims had been leaving keys in unattended cars, it’s been scooters and motorcyles being snatched off the street.
