Forest Hills residents lost a longtime businessman they entrusted with some of their most personal items on Jan. 20, when Paul Wong died of complications from a stroke at age 75.
Wong owned the Golden Peak Laundromat on the southern end of the 108th Street business strip, in the slice of Forest Hills nestled between Rego Park and Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
Wong and his wife, Mary, bought the laundromat in 2003, according to their son, Howard, acquiring it from another Chinese family shortly after arriving in the United States from Hong Kong. Wong worked long and hard hours at the business, running bags of laundry to customers parked outside, making deliveries and keeping the machines working.
Before coming to the United States, Wong was an accountant for a shipping company in Hong Kong, his son said. He and Mary married in 1987 and immigrated with their children in 2001, setting up house in Forest Hills.
He was largely a reserved man who kept his own counsel, his son said: “honest, hardworking but very stubborn.”
“He didn’t have a lot of friends, but was loved and respected by those who have met him,” Howard Wong said. “I am not sure if he knew how much people loved him. He was a very simple man. He just wanted to work and support his family.”
One thing that did interest Wong was politics, and he was an avid TV news watcher and supporter of the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong. When he did manage some downtime, he played Chinese chess (xiangqi) and was pretty good. Howard recalled playing him when he was young — and not winning.
Arrangements for Wong were handled by Central Funeral Home in Flushing and he was cremated. In addition to Mary and Howard, he is survived by a daughter, Candy, as well as Howard’s wife, Judy, and their child.
A GoFundMe page was set up by Sandra Choi, a family friend, to help support Mary.
“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mr. Wong, a beloved and long-time community member in Forest Hills, Queens,” the page says. “He was a source of strength, kindness, and positivity for all who knew him. ... We are raising funds to cover the funeral costs and help his widow, who is now facing financial hardship. Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us reach our goal and ensure that Mr. Wong’s legacy is remembered.”
About $6,700 had been raised by Tuesday.
The laundromat — recently rebranded as Great Fortuna on its new awning — was still operating this week, but its future is undetermined, Howard Wong said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.