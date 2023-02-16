If that’s the answer, the question is “Who is Dan Wohl?” The Forest Hills resident, right, here poses with ‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings in a photograph released to promote his appearance on the iconic game show Feb. 8.
Wohl, a social studies teacher at Syosset High School on Long Island, won his first game, taking home $26,700.
He was unable to retain the title the next day, but still was celebrated both at home and at his school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.