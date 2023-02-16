FoHi ‘Jeopardy!’ champion 1
Photo COURTESY JEOPARDY PRODUCTIONS, INC.

If that’s the answer, the question is “Who is Dan Wohl?” The Forest Hills resident, right, here poses with ‘Jeopardy!’ host Ken Jennings in a photograph released to promote his appearance on the iconic game show Feb. 8.

Wohl, a social studies teacher at Syosset High School on Long Island, won his first game, taking home $26,700.

He was unable to retain the title the next day, but still was celebrated both at home and at his school.

