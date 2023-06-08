The Kew Gardens man who police say admitted to fatally shooting a would-be mugger in the early morning hours of May 31 appeared in court Monday after being arrested on more than a dozen weapons-related charges.
Charles Foehner, 65, of 82nd Road, allegedly shot and killed Cody Gonzalez, 32, of 82nd Road in Glendale in a confrontation in an 82nd Avenue driveway that was captured on surveillance video. A subsequent search of Foehner’s home allegedly turned up a number of unlicensed guns.
Foehner, 65, is a retired doorman, according to multiple published reports.
“My office is charging Charles Foehner with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement issued by her office on Friday. “These are the charges factually supported by the evidence.”
A spokesperson for Katz’s office said in an email on Monday that the case has been continued until Aug. 16. CBS Channel 2 on its website said Foehner had no comment as he was leaving the courthouse in Kew Gardens on Monday.
The video, broadcast by WPIX Channel 11, purports to show Gonzalez approaching Foehner in an aggressive manner with something in his hand at about 2 a.m. Foehner was backing away into a dead end driveway.
The two disappear into the bottom of the frame with Foehner still retreating. They emerge back into the frame with Gonzalez running several strides before collapsing to the pavement with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
Multiple published and broadcast reports have quoted police sources as saying that Gonzalez had a lengthy arrest record.
Foehner stayed on the scene, and the police press release said the gun, a 38.-caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, was recovered there.
The defendnt’s attorney could not be reached for comment.
An affidavit submitted by an NYPD detective from the 102nd Precinct on June 1, however, said the gun was among 26 illegal firearms recovered after police executed a search warrant on Foehner’s home.
The weapons allegedly included 17 handguns and nine long guns, three of which were classified as assault weapons. Police also allegedly recovered 152 large-capacity ammunition feeding devices, 10 of which the affidavit said were loaded; two body armor vests; and multiple rounds of ammunition for handguns.
The affidavit, provided by Katz’s office, said Foehner has been charged with first-degree criminal possession of a weapon; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon; unlawful purchase of body armor; unlawful possession of pistol or revolver ammunition; first-degree criminal possession of a weapon-possession of 10 or more firearms; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon-possession of any loaded firearm; three counts of third-degree possession of a weapon-assault weapons; and other charges.
